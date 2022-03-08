Yamaha TW-E5B wireless earbuds

Yamaha has created and launched a new pair of high-performance true wireless earbuds this month in the form of the TW-E5B. Providing a selection of different modes depending on your pastime, whether it be gaming, listening to music or films. Offering up to 8.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and an additional 21.5 hours of battery life from the included charging case. Unfortunately the Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds do not include Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology which is why they can provide such a long battery life on a single charge.

The wireless earbuds are now available to purchase throughout Europe and the United Kingdom priced at £130 or roughly $170 in the United States. The earbuds include a gaming mode and also support for Apple’s Siri and Google’s personal assistant. Featuring 7 mm dynamic drivers housed in an IPX5 certified water and sweat resistant casing making them perfect for sports and recreational use.

“From a studio session with your favorite artist to the best seat at a live concert, hear every detail with lifelike realism. These extraordinary earbuds combine Yamaha acoustic and electric technologies, enabling them to defy the sonic limitations of their compact housings. Hear legendary Yamaha audio engineering come to life. The driver, nozzle, airflow and acoustic space in the earbud housing are precision-optimized to deliver remarkably dynamic, well-balanced and spacious sound.”

Yamaha TW-E5B true wireless earbuds

“Great sound and comfort both start with the right fit. The Yamaha original curved structure ergonomically conforms to your ear, ensuring a proper seal for optimal sound and a secure hold for peace of mind. A passion for music with a respect for hearing health – a perfect duet for a lifetime of listening. But how do you resist the urge to increase the volume? Now there’s a little help.”

“Let your voice be heard. A uniquely designed mic conduit works in combination with Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture) technology to provide exceptional noise suppression and echo cancelling for crystal-clear voice quality when making calls. Lowering volume typically results in a perceived loss of certain frequencies, a phenomenon of human hearing. Listening Care intelligently adjusts the EQ to provide full-range sound even at a lower volume.”

Source : Yamaha

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals