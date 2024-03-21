XPG Xenia 15G Gaming Laptop performance tested

The XPG Xenia 15G is a powerful gaming laptop released in 2024. It boasts an Intel Core i7-14700 HS processor with 20 cores and 28 threads, which can reach speeds of up to 5.5 GHz. The laptop also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 470 GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, ensuring smooth performance for demanding games. The 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, providing a fluid visual experience. Storage is expandable up to an impressive 24 TB thanks to three M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots. The laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MT/s in a dual-channel configuration and a 1 TB Adata Legend 850 NVMe SSD.

XPG Xenia 15G

To keep the system cool, the XPG Xenia 15G employs a three-fan design and heat pipes. The laptop offers a variety of I/O ports, including USB 3.2, USB Type-C, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The RGB backlit keyboard can be customized using the XPG control center, which also allows users to adjust system performance and battery settings. Benchmarks and gaming tests show that the laptop handles AAA titles well, with the option to enhance performance using Nvidia technologies such as DLSS and frame generation. Performance tests show that the XPG Xenia 15G can handle AAA games with ease, confirming its capability as a gaming machine. The combination of high-quality hardware and software optimization means that you can enjoy the latest games at their highest settings.

At the heart of the XPG Xenia 15G is the Intel Core i7-14700 HS processor. This CPU is a powerhouse, boasting 20 cores and 28 threads, and it can reach speeds of up to 5.5 GHz when pushed. This means that even the most demanding games and applications won’t slow you down. Paired with this processor is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 470 GPU, which comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This graphics card is not only powerful but also supports the latest Nvidia technologies, such as DLSS and frame generation, which can significantly enhance your gaming experience.

The visual experience on the XPG Xenia 15G is just as impressive, thanks to its 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, you can expect gameplay that is both smooth and responsive, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. The display’s quality also means that colors are vivid and details are sharp.

Intel Gaming Laptop

Intel Core i7-14700 HS processor with 20 cores and 28 threads

Nvidia GeForce RTX 470 GPU with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Upgradable storage with three M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 24 TB

Advanced cooling system with a three-fan design

16 GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MT/s, expandable to 64 GB

Comprehensive I/O ports including USB 3.2, USB Type-C, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

RGB backlit keyboard with customization through XPG control center

Connectivity

When it comes to storage, the XPG Xenia 15G doesn’t disappoint. It offers three M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots for potential upgrades, which could give you up to a whopping 24 TB of space. Right out of the box, the laptop is equipped with a 1 TB Adata Legend 850 NVMe SSD, ensuring that your games load quickly and your system boots up in no time.

A gaming laptop needs to stay cool under pressure, and the XPG Xenia 15G’s advanced cooling system is up to the task. It features a combination of three fans and several heat pipes that work together to dissipate heat, keeping your system cool even during intense gaming sessions. Memory is another critical aspect of gaming performance, and the XPG Xenia 15G starts with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. This memory operates at 5600 MT/s and is configured in a dual-channel setup. If you need more power, the laptop can support up to 64 GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask and run memory-hungry applications without a hitch.

The laptop also offers a wide range of connectivity options. It includes USB 3.2 and USB Type-C ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI 2.1 output, giving you plenty of ways to connect devices and external displays. Customization is easy with the XPG Xenia 15G’s RGB backlit keyboard. You can adjust the lighting to your liking using the XPG control center software, which also lets you tweak system performance and battery settings to match your gaming preferences.

For gamers who are serious about their play, the XPG Xenia 15G is a laptop that should be on your radar. It offers a mix of a high-performance CPU, a top-tier GPU, and a range of features designed with gaming in mind. Whether you’re a professional gamer or you play for fun, the XPG Xenia 15G is worth checking out in full specifications and order options are available over on the official XPG website.



