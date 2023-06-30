Xpeng G6 EV launched for £22,900

The Xpeng G6 EV was launched in China back in April and now the car is also headed to the UK and Europe and it will apparently retail for around £22,900 when it goes on sale in the UK.

The car will go on sale in a range of European countries next year, these will include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK and there will be a range of different models in the lineup, including a dual motor version for £30,200.

“XPENG G6 embodies our unwavering commitment to technology innovation and reaffirms our mission to lead the mobility transformation,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We believe that our forward-looking technology roadmap and vision for making innovative technology accessible to the mass market firmly position XPENG as an industry trendsetter and leader in customer satisfaction.”

The XNGP-equipped G6 also incorporates new-generation Highway NGP, efficient City NGP and an industry-leading VPA-L memory-based parking function, enabling end-to-end assisted driving throughout daily driving scenarios. City NGP has been rolled out in all four of China’s top-tier cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, XPENG will also offer “AI Valet Driver” capabilities to all owners of XNGP-equipped vehicles in China. By learning users’ daily high-frequency routes, XNGP can provide an ADAS experience comparable to that of an experienced driver, even in areas without HD map coverage.

The exact pricing of the car has not yet been made official for the UK, the above prices are based on the current exchange rates so it could be slightly different by the time the new Xpeng G6 EV is available in the UK.

Source Xpeng, Autocar



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals