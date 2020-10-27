Xiaomi Redmi K30S smartphone announced

Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi K30S and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with Android 10, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a triple camera setup. The triple cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The new Xiaomi Redmi K30S smartphone will come in a choice of black and silver colors and it will retail for CNY 2,599 which is about $390 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

