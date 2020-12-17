Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, the handset comes with a 6.53 inch IPS KCD display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power comes with a larger 6,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the handset launches on the 22 of December in India and it will retail for INR 10,999 which is about $150.

Source GSM Arena

