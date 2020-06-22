Xiaomi Redmi 9 launching in China 24th of June

The new Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone launched earlier this month and now it looks like the handset is headed to China.

Xiaomi is launching the handset in China on the 24th of June, the device comes with a 6.53 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Processing is provided by a Helio G80 processor and it has a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of included storage.

The handset also has a microSD card slot and it has a range of high end cameras, these include an megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5020 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

