Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new Android smartphone to its lineup, the Xiaomi Redmi 10C and the handset comes with a 6.71 inch LCD display. The display comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and the handset will come with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other specifications on the new Redmo 10C smartphone will include a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 5-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2 megapix3el secondary camera.

So far those are the only specifications that have been announced for the new Redmi 10 C smartphone. The handset is launching in Nigeria first and then it will be headed to more countries.

The 4GB of RAM and 64GB model of the handset will retail for NGN 78,000 which is about $188 at the current exchange rate. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for NGN 87,000 which is about $209.

Source Gizmochina

