Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite pops up in Thailand

Xiaomi recently launch their Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro smartphones and now we have details on another device, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite was recently certified in Thailand with the model number M2002F4LG at Thailand’s NBTC authority.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor and it will come with a 5260 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The Mi Note 10 Lite will come with a penta camera setup that will include a 64 megapixel, two 8 megapixel cameras, a 5 megapixel camera and a two megapixel camera. The device will also comes with MIUI 11 which i based on Android 10.

As yet there are no details on when the new Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Playfuldroid

