Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra gets unboxed (Video)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone was made official recently and now we get to have a look at the handset in a new unboxing video.
The video below from SuperSaf gives us a good look at the design and features on the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone, lets find out more about the device.
The handset comes with a 6.81 inch A<MOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.
The device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of 512GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, there is also a 20 megapixel Selfie camera and a 50 megapixel main camera, plus a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48 megapixel periscope camera.
Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf
