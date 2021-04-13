Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra gets reviewed (Video)

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone launched recently, we have already see an unboxing video of the handset and now we get to find out more details on the device in a review video.

The video below fro Mrwhostheboss gives us a good look at the new Mi 11 Ultra and its range of features, lets find out more about it.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81 inch AMOLED display, with a HD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of 512GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a 20 megapixel Selfie camera and a 50 megapixel main camera, plus a 48 megapixel periscope camera and a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

