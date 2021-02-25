Geeky Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone shown off on video

Xiaomi Mi 11

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone launched last month, we have already seen a number of videos of the handset and now we have another one.

The unboxing video from Unbox Therapy gives us a good look at the Xiaomi Mi 11 and it range of features, lets find out more details about it.

The handset comes with a 6.81 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with two RAM options, 8GB or 12GB and it has two storage options 128GB or 256GB, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies an video calls, on the back there is a 108 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The handset comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12 ad it features a 4600 mAh battery and fast charging.

