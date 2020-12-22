Xiaomi Mi 11 launching December 28th

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone will be made official on the 28th of December, the company will be unveiling the device at 19:30 on the 28th of December.

There will be a number of handsets in the range, two possibly two and this will include the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

The exact specifications of the handsets is not known as yet, what we do know is that they will have a 2K curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will feature 12GB of RAM, we can also expect a range of high end cameras.

We will have full details about the new Xiaomi Mi 11 range of smartphones when they are made official later this month.

Source Xiaomi

