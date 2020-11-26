Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G to be available for £399 on Amazon today

The new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G is getting a price drop for Black Friday, the handset normally retails for £599 and Xiaomi has announced that the device will be reduced by £200 today.
Xiaomi have said that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G will be available for £399 on Amazon from today, no details on what time it will be available.
We know you’ve been waiting for this… #Mi10TPro is going on sale at @AmazonUK tomorrow! 🤩🙌🙌
Save big on the device this #MiFriday: https://t.co/aEe8NNKMJH#SaveMoreGetMore #5GForEveryone #PowerYourCreativity #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/ncaDvyyAY8
— Xiaomi UK (@XiaomiUK) November 25, 2020
You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G over at Amazon at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.