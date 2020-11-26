Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G to be available for £399 on Amazon today

The new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G is getting a price drop for Black Friday, the handset normally retails for £599 and Xiaomi has announced that the device will be reduced by £200 today.

Xiaomi have said that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G will be available for £399 on Amazon from today, no details on what time it will be available.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals