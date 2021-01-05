Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added another new smartphone to their range with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the handset comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and you have two RAM options 6GB or 8GB and two storage options 64GB or 128GB.

The handset features a 4280 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, there is also a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Pricing for the new Mi 10i will start at INR 21,999 which is about $300 this is for the 8GB of RAM 128GB of storage model.

Source GSM Arena

