Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added another new smartphone to their range with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the handset comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.
The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and you have two RAM options 6GB or 8GB and two storage options 64GB or 128GB.
The handset features a 4280 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, there is also a range of high end cameras.
On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.
Pricing for the new Mi 10i will start at INR 21,999 which is about $300 this is for the 8GB of RAM 128GB of storage model.
Source GSM Arena
