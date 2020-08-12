Geeky Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra smartphone gets official

Yesterday Xiaomi launched their new flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the device comes with some high end specifications.

The handset features a 6.67 inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rat, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution.

Processing is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and you can choose from 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

The device comes with a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB of includes storage and it features a liquid cooling system and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel telephoto camera, a 20 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12 megapixel portrait camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and it features 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

