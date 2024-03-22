Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, the handset comes with a 6.55-inch screen size that achieves a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, the device offers an immersive viewing experience. The resolution stands at 1236 x 2750 pixels, ensuring crisp and detailed visuals at a 20:9 aspect ratio with around 460 ppi density. Protection is top-notch with the inclusion of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing resistance against scratches and minor drops.

Under the hood, the Civi 4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, fabricated on a 4 nm process for efficient performance. The octa-core CPU configuration includes a mix of Cortex-X4, A720, and A520 cores, ensuring a balance between high performance and power efficiency. Accompanied by the Adreno 750 GPU, the device is equipped to handle demanding games and applications with ease. Memory options are generous, with configurations up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, utilizing UFS 4.0 for fast read/write speeds.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the Civi 4 Pro’s triple main camera setup, which includes a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, all enhanced with Leica lenses for superior image quality. Features such as dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama support, along with advanced video capabilities (4K recording, HDR10+, and gyro-EIS) make it a powerhouse for content creation. The selfie camera doesn’t fall short either, featuring dual 32 MP sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, supporting 4K video and gyro-EIS.

To keep up with its powerful performance and display, the Civi 4 Pro is equipped with a 4700 mAh Li-Po battery, supporting 67W wired fast charging. According to Xiaomi, it can reach 100% charge in just 40 minutes, a feature that’s advertised prominently.

Source GSM Arena



