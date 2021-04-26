Xiaomi Black Shark 4 durability tested (Video)

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 smartphone launched last month and now we get to find out how durable the handset it.

The video below from JerryRigEverything put the handset through a range of durability tests, including a scratch test, bend test and a burn test, lets find out how it does.

As we can see in the video the handset survived the scratch test with scratches at levels 6 and 7, inline with the majority of the handsets on the market.

The device also did OK in the burn test and managed to pas the bend test with nor permanent damage, so it basically passed the durability tests.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

