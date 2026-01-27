Is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition the Best Camera Phone Ever?

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is a smartphone carefully crafted for those who prioritize photography. By blending Leica’s renowned expertise with innovative camera technology, this device caters to users seeking professional-grade photography tools in a portable form. While it features advanced features, certain usability quirks may make it less appealing to casual users. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a detailed look at the handset and its range of features.

Photography-Focused Design

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is unmistakably designed with photographers in mind. Its horizontal Leica branding, textured grip, and premium materials emphasize its camera-centric approach. The device is complemented by a thoughtfully curated set of accessories that enhance its usability and reinforce its professional appeal:

Magnetic case for added protection and convenience

for added protection and convenience Aluminum lens cap to safeguard the camera from scratches and dust

to safeguard the camera from scratches and dust Microfiber cleaning cloth for maintaining lens clarity

for maintaining lens clarity Wrist strap for secure handling during shoots

These additions make the device feel more like a professional camera system than a conventional smartphone, offering both practicality and aesthetic appeal.

Innovative Camera Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is equipped with a sophisticated triple-camera system, designed to excel in diverse shooting scenarios. Its camera setup includes:

50 MP main sensor with a 1-inch size and f/1.67 aperture, delivering exceptional low-light performance and sharp detail

with a 1-inch size and f/1.67 aperture, delivering exceptional low-light performance and sharp detail Ultra-wide camera with a 14mm equivalent focal length, ideal for expansive landscapes and creative perspectives

with a 14mm equivalent focal length, ideal for expansive landscapes and creative perspectives 200 MP telephoto lens offering smooth variable zoom between 75mm and 100mm, perfect for capturing distant subjects

Leica photo profiles—Vibrant, Authentic, and Essential—allow users to customize image processing to suit their artistic preferences. For black-and-white photography enthusiasts, the Monochrome mode replicates Leica’s classic film aesthetic, adding grain and contrast for a nostalgic touch. Additionally, the customizable camera ring provides manual control over focus, exposure, and shutter speed, allowing users to fine-tune their shots with precision.

Performance and Display

Beyond its photographic capabilities, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition delivers flagship-level performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage, the device handles demanding tasks with ease. Its 6.9-inch flat display features a 120Hz refresh rate and an industry-leading peak brightness of 3,500 nits, making sure vibrant and clear visuals even in direct sunlight.

The smartphone’s battery performance is equally impressive, featuring a robust 6,800mAh capacity. It supports 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, minimizing downtime and keeping you ready for extended photography sessions. Additionally, the device’s IP69 rating for dust and water resistance ensures durability, making it suitable for challenging environments.

Software and Usability

Running on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition offers a smooth and intuitive user experience. The camera app is designed for quick focusing and supports high-quality 8K video recording, making it versatile for both still photography and videography. However, some usability challenges may require attention:

The camera ring , while innovative, can be accidentally triggered during use, potentially disrupting the shooting process

, while innovative, can be accidentally triggered during use, potentially disrupting the shooting process The app occasionally resets to default settings, which may interrupt workflows and require manual adjustments

These issues, while minor, could impact the overall experience for users who rely on seamless functionality during shoots.

Limitations to Consider

Despite its strengths, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition has some limitations that may affect its appeal to certain users:

The zoom range is limited to 3.2x to 4.3x, which may not satisfy those seeking extensive telephoto capabilities

is limited to 3.2x to 4.3x, which may not satisfy those seeking extensive telephoto capabilities The camera ring , though customizable, can feel awkward in real-world scenarios, particularly for users unfamiliar with manual controls

, though customizable, can feel awkward in real-world scenarios, particularly for users unfamiliar with manual controls Default settings prioritize storage efficiency, often overriding user preferences and requiring frequent adjustments

While these drawbacks may not deter photography enthusiasts, they could pose challenges for users expecting a more streamlined experience.

A Device for Photography Enthusiasts

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition stands out as a smartphone designed for those who place photography at the forefront of their mobile experience. Its advanced hardware, Leica-inspired design, and extensive manual controls make it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking professional-grade functionality in a compact form. While it has its quirks, the device strikes a balance between high-end photography features and everyday usability. For users who prioritize capturing stunning images and videos, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition offers a unique and powerful tool worth exploring.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



