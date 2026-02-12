Budget Intel Arc A380 at $99–$130 Gets Big 1080p Gains via Unofficial XeSS X4

Can a budget GPU truly transform your gaming experience? The Intel Arc A380, once dismissed as a modest option for casual gamers, is now making waves thanks to a surprising twist: XeSS Multi-Frame Generation (X4). This AI-powered technology promises smoother gameplay by generating additional frames, even on hardware as compact and affordable as the A380. In this breakdown, ETA PRIME walks through how this underdog GPU, paired with a clever workaround, can deliver performance gains that rival far pricier options. With frame rates skyrocketing in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy, the Arc A380 is proving that budget-friendly doesn’t have to mean compromise.

But what’s the catch? While the XeSS X4 mode unlocks impressive frame rate improvements, it’s not officially supported on the Arc A380, meaning users must rely on an unofficial setup to access its full potential. This explainer dives into the details, showing how the A380’s compact design and XeSS integration make it an ideal choice for small form factor PCs and budget-conscious gamers. Whether you’re curious about the trade-offs, the technical steps, or the real-world performance gains, this guide offers a fresh look at how Intel is reshaping the entry-level GPU market. It’s a story of innovation, accessibility, and a little bit of risk, one that might just change how you see affordable gaming hardware.

Intel Arc A380 with XeSS

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Intel Arc A380, a budget-friendly and compact GPU, now supports Intel’s XeSS Multi-Frame Generation (X4) technology through an unofficial workaround, significantly boosting gaming performance at 1080p resolutions.

XeSS Multi-Frame Generation uses AI to generate additional frames, improving frame rates up to four times in supported games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy, making it ideal for budget and small form factor PC gamers.

The Arc A380 features a low-profile, dual-slot design with 6GB of VRAM and 8 XE cores, making it suitable for older or less demanding games and compact PC builds.

Allowing XeSS on the Arc A380 requires a manual process involving driver modifications, which carries risks but unlocks significant performance gains in popular games.

While XeSS enhances frame rates, higher settings like X4 may introduce input lag, making it less ideal for competitive gaming; lower settings or Intel’s low-latency features can help balance performance and responsiveness.

The Arc A380 is a low-profile, dual-slot GPU equipped with 6GB of VRAM and 8 XE cores, designed primarily for 1080p gaming. It targets users seeking an affordable solution for older or less demanding games. Its compact design makes it particularly suitable for small form factor PCs, where space constraints are a key consideration. Initially, the Arc A380 struggled to compete with similarly priced GPUs from Nvidia and AMD due to its limited performance. However, the introduction of XeSS Multi-Frame Generation has significantly enhanced its capabilities, making it a more attractive option for budget-conscious gamers.

Understanding XeSS Multi-Frame Generation (X4)

XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) Multi-Frame Generation is Intel’s AI-driven technology designed to improve frame rates in supported games. By generating additional frames between those rendered by the GPU, XeSS enhances performance without requiring substantial hardware upgrades. The X4 mode, in particular, generates up to four times the frames, delivering smoother gameplay even in graphically demanding titles. Popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Japanese Drift Master have demonstrated significant performance gains with this feature enabled, showcasing its potential to elevate the gaming experience on entry-level hardware.

Intel Arc A380 & XeSS Multi-Frame Gen X4

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on XeSS Multi-Frame Generation.

How to Enable XeSS on the Arc A380

Although XeSS Multi-Frame Generation is not officially supported on the Arc A380, users can enable it through a manual process. This requires some technical expertise but allows the GPU to use the benefits of frame generation. The steps include:

Download and install the latest Intel graphics drivers.

Use a tool like Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to perform a clean driver installation.

Replace specific driver files to unlock the XeSS feature.

It is important to note that this method is unofficial and may carry risks. Users should proceed with caution and ensure they follow the steps carefully to avoid potential issues.

Performance Gains in Popular Games

The integration of XeSS Multi-Frame Generation has delivered remarkable performance improvements in several popular games, particularly for a GPU in the Arc A380’s price range. Some notable examples include:

Cyberpunk 2077: Frame rates increased from 41 FPS without frame generation to over 120 FPS in X4 mode.

Frame rates increased from 41 FPS without frame generation to over 120 FPS in X4 mode. Hogwarts Legacy: Performance improved from 58 FPS to over 140 FPS with X4 enabled.

Performance improved from 58 FPS to over 140 FPS with X4 enabled. Japanese Drift Master: Frame rates rose from 42 FPS to over 120 FPS with X4 mode activated.

These results highlight the potential of XeSS to significantly enhance gaming performance, even on budget-oriented GPUs like the Arc A380.

Latency and Input Lag: A Trade-Off

While XeSS Multi-Frame Generation offers impressive frame rate improvements, it is not without trade-offs. Higher frame generation settings, such as X4, can introduce noticeable input lag in certain games. This may be a concern for competitive gamers or those particularly sensitive to latency. For these users, lower settings like 2x or 3x frame generation may provide a better balance between performance and responsiveness. Additionally, Intel’s low-latency mode and boost features help mitigate these issues, making XeSS adaptable to a variety of gaming preferences and needs.

Why This Matters for Budget Gaming and Small PCs

The introduction of XeSS Multi-Frame Generation has broader implications for the gaming industry, particularly in the budget GPU market. By allowing significant performance gains on affordable hardware, Intel has positioned GPUs like the Arc A380, A750, and A770 as competitive options. This is especially relevant for gamers building small form factor PCs, where low-profile GPUs are often the only viable choice. Currently, XeSS supports approximately 46 games, with the potential for further expansion as Intel continues to refine and enhance the technology.

Cost and Availability

Priced between $99 and $130, the Arc A380 is an appealing option for gamers prioritizing affordability. While higher-end models like the Arc A750 and A770 deliver better overall performance, they lack the compact design necessary for small form factor builds. For users seeking a balance between cost, performance, and space efficiency, the Arc A380, enhanced by XeSS Multi-Frame Generation, presents a compelling choice in the entry-level GPU market.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.