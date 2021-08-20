Xbox Stereo Headset now available to pre-order

Microsoft has today announced the availability to preorder its new Xbox Stereo Headset ahead of its launch date next month on September 21st 2021 priced at $60 the headset is available from the official Microsoft app store and includes free shipping throughout the United States. The Xbox Stereo Headset features many of the design elements found the Xbox Wireless Headset such as the flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband and plush cushioning. Microsoft has made it possible to connect the headset directly to your Xbox Wireless Controller or other devices using the 3.5mm audio jack and no batteries required thanks to its wired connection.

“Today, you can add one more option to the list. We are pleased to announce our Xbox Stereo Headset, available for pre-order today. With the new Xbox Stereo Headset, we are bringing everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices.”

“To generate the best possible experience across gaming, team chat, music, and movies, the team tuned the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience. The result of this is hearing the audio as close as possible to how it was recorded, by ensuring clean mid & high frequency performance with strong bass. And to take your audio one step further, the Xbox Stereo Headset supports high-fidelity spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X (may require additional purchases or app downloads).”

“Game loud and clear with the Stereo Headset which supports high-fidelity Windows Sonic spatial sound and crystal-clear chat. The flexible, lightweight design makes for a comfortable experience during extended play sessions.The Xbox Stereo Headset features many of the design elements found the Xbox Wireless Headset.”

Source : Microsoft

