New Xbox Family Settings featured in This Week on Xbox

Microsoft has updated and added new Xbox settings to help families manage gameplay time for younger members. Microsoft launched the Xbox Family Settings app last year with the goal of providing parents and caregivers easy access to Xbox settings to help manage their children’s gaming while on the go, the app is available on Android and iOS devices and allows you to easily monitor screen time limits, receive notifications and manage family members.

New features added to the Xbox settings include the ability to Set spending limits, allowing parents to manage their children spending by adding money to their account directly from the application. Added funds can be used by your child to purchase games, in-game purchases like skins, and apps.

“One of the top pieces of feedback we’ve received from parents about the Xbox Family Settings app is to include options to track and manage kids’ spending. Feedback has ranged from “I’d like to add money to my child’s account as a reward for good grades on their report card. Can I do this from the app?” to “I want to give my kid an allowance to spend money on games through the app,” and “How do I manage how much money my son can spend while he’s gaming? I don’t want any surprises!””

“This feature is also a great way to reward your child. For example, if they complete their weekly chores, you can add money to their account as a weekly allowance. Or add money to their account if they did especially well on a recent math test. Whatever the reason, use this feature to make sure your child stays within budget and to prevent any surprise spending.”

