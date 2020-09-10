Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S specs compared

If you are unsure about the differences between the new Microsoft next generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games consoles, priced at $499 and $299 respectively, a comparison of the differences as listed below.

The Xbox Series X, is Microsoft’s most powerful console to date, and the Xbox Series S, is the smallest Xbox console ever built, offering a digital only gaming experience at a more affordable price. Both new Xbox consoles will launch globally in a few months time on November 10th 2020 and pre-orders for both systems will open on September 22nd 2020.

For the first time Microsoft is also offering an Xbox Series monthly payment plan allowing you to purchase the Xbox Series S from $24.99 a month for 24 months and Xbox Series X from $34.99 a month for 24 months. The monthly payment bundles include :

– The next-generation Xbox console of your choice

– Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games

– Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC

– An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games

– And over 100 games to play from the cloud

Microsoft explains a little more about the new monthly payment plan for their new Xbox Series consoles : “We believe that access to the next generation should be available to everyone. And we know that price is an important factor for many of our fans. To complement Xbox Series X and invite more players into the next generation sooner, we built Xbox Series S—an all-digital, next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming – faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds – in our smallest, sleekest Xbox ever. Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S.

Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021.”

Source : Microsoft

