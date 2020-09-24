Xbox Series X and S 1TB Game Drive will cost $220

Xbox gamers purchasing the new Microsoft Xbox Series X or Series S games consoles will be interested to learn that the 1TB Game Drive for Xbox Series X and Series S offering an external custom PCI Express Gen4 x2 (NVMe) Solid State Drive for extra storage is priced at $220

“Instantly expand the peak speed capacity of the most-powerful gaming experience Xbox has ever created with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Effortlessly compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, experience the fastest load times and most dynamic worlds – even improving the overall performance of thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. The ultimate power, speed, and compatibility is now at your fingertips.”

– Seamless gameplay – Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.

– Exclusive to Xbox – The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture – providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay.

– Quick resume – Switch between multiple titles in seconds – directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

– High capacity – 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S – collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance.

– Warranty – Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included 3-year limited warranty.

Source : Twitter

