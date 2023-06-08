New Xbox safety measures for kids

Microsoft has today rolled out new outlines regards its Xbox safety measures for kids. Microsoft intends to conduct extensive testing over the upcoming months to explore novel methods for validating age and gather valuable feedback from customers.

The goal of these trials is to enhance the existing player identity systems. To achieve this, the Microsoft aims to leverage the companies insights from various industries. By incorporating these insights, Microsoft aims to develop a principled approach towards establishing secure digital identities that emphasize data security, limit data collection, and facilitate players’ comprehension of data usage.

In order to prioritize the players’ needs, the Microsoft has committed to granting them full control over their online experiences and digital identities. Additionally, empowering parents and caregivers to exercise appropriate oversight of the gaming experience for children and families.

Xbox safety measures for children

To support this, they offer tools such as the Xbox Family Settings App and child accounts, which cater specifically to underage players. Through these tools, parents and caregivers can manage various settings, privacy options, spending limits, and more. Microsoft explains a little more about the new Xbox safety measures for children

“We frequently iterate on our safety measures, in collaboration and with feedback from the community, regulators and partners. We recently entered into a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to update our account creation process and resolve a data retention glitch found in our system. Regrettably, we did not meet customer expectations and are committed to complying with the order to continue improving upon our safety measures. We believe that we can and should do more, and we’ll remain steadfast in our commitment to safety, privacy, and security for our community.”

“Our two decades of safety experience has taught us that all players want, and need, safety and privacy protections. Since 2005, when we launched the first console that could connect players online, we’ve continued to invest in tools and technologies to protect our community. That work evolved into a multifaceted safety strategy. Our suite of safety, privacy and security measures are designed to respect player privacy and safety, and empower players, as well as parents and caregivers, to have control over their gaming experiences.”

