Xbox online multiplayer gaming for free-to-play games no longer requires Xbox Live Gold subscription

Microsoft today has announced its plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. From today box players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer. For a full list of all 50 free-to-play Xbox games games jump over to the Xbox website by following the link below.

If a game or game bundle offers both free-to-play and premium/paid game modes or experiences, those experiences still require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Also Free To Play Weekends involves premium/paid games, so participation remains a benefit available to Xbox Live Gold members only. Microsoft is also offering a one-time option for Xbox Live Gold members who only use their subscription for free-to-play games to immediately cancel and receive a credit based on their remaining time.

“Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer.”

Source : Microsoft : Xbox

