This Week On Xbox news features Destiny 2, Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox bringing you all the latest news, and new releases on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode includes the latest news about sports in Xbox Game Pass, the new season of Destiny 2 as well as more details on the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass.

“It’s a jungle out there. Season Two takes players to the rainforests of Laos, where Woods and his strike team have tracked down Perseus through a vast cartel network. Drop in with the newest in Cold War guerrilla gear, including new weapons, Operator Skins, Legendary Blueprints, and more. .”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals