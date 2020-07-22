Microsoft Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 now on offer over 70 demos to enjoy

Microsoft has open the doors on its Xbox Summer Game Fest 2020 offering a chance to enjoy 70+ game demos that will be available during its Xbox Fest event running until July 27th 2020. Games are now available to play, and Microsoft encourage you to continue to check your Xbox Dashboard as more will continue to become available throughout the week.

“Just remember that most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch” explains the Xbox team.

15 newly announced games below are coming to Xbox :

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Galacide (Puny Human)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

For a full list of all the game demos available jump over to the Xbox News website via the link below.

Source : Xbox

