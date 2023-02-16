Xbox February update now available

Microsoft has released a new update to its Xbox console for February 2023 announcing that the rollout has started today bringing with it a number of new features, tweaks and enhancements. The Xbox is now the first console to offer carbon aware game downloads and updates, enabling gamers to choose the energy settings that work best for your lifestyle and home environment. The update also enables the ability to hide game artwork when selecting titles on your Xbox Home background as well as providing access to the Google Home app as a touch remote control for your Xbox console.

Xbox February update

“Since 2019, you’ve been able to control your Xbox console using voice commands with Google Assistant. Today, we’ve partnered with Google so that you can use the Google Home app as a touch remote control for your Xbox console. Now, when you add your Xbox console to your Google Home app, you’ll be able to easily turn your console on and off, navigate on-screen, control media playback, and more. You can use the Google Home app to command your Xbox like you do for other Smart Home devices.”

“Xbox is now the first console to offer carbon aware game downloads and updates. When your console is plugged in, connected to the internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates for your console at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid. This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions and could potentially save you money. “

“You can choose what works best for you and adjust your settings at any time. Shutdown (energy saving) cuts power use by up to 20x when it’s off compared to the Sleep power option. For every two consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade. This is based on an average of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on Shutdown (energy saving) for 20 hours per day for 1 year; actual energy savings and avoided emissions may vary by console and other factors using Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | US EPA.”

For more information on the latest enhancements in the Xbox February update jump over to the official Microsoft Xbox News website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft





