Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of gaming with Extra Life live stream on November 30th 2021

Microsoft has announced they will be celebrating 20 years of gaming on Tuesday, November 30th 2021 hosting a 24-hour gaming livestream with Extra Life Livestream to raise funds for the Extra Life program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Xbox legends like Major Nelson, Aaron Greenberg, and Phil Spencer will all hop on to have fun with the fans, to show their support and raise funds for a wonderful cause. The stream will also feature giveaways of amazing prizes and other fun gaming swag.

Xbox live stream for Extra Life

“In commemoration of Xbox’s key milestone, we are playing through 20 years of games featuring nostalgic favorites, as well as new and exciting titles. The streaming event kicks off at 10am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will include popular Xbox personalities, celebrities, unforgettable gameplay, and epic prizes. During the stream, the Xbox community can donate via Tiltify link. Continuing the fun from our past Extra Life stream in 2019, we invite fans to tune into XboxOn – Twitch and enjoy the wacky and unpredictable shenanigans that we’ve all come to expect from this 24-hour stream!”

“Xbox has demonstrated a long tradition of support for Extra Life and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. ”We are honored to be included in the Xbox 20th Anniversary celebrations,” says Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Now more than ever, philanthropy is crucial to ensure children’s hospitals are supported so kids continue to receive the best care possible – no matter life’s circumstances. They [Xbox community and fans] understand that donations can transform how children’s hospitals meet the urgent needs brought on by the pandemic, while still maintaining an exceptional standard of care and well-being. Even better when you can do all of that while playing games!”

Source : Microsoft

