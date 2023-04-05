Remix Special Edition wireless Xbox controller

Microsoft has this week unveiled a new wireless Xbox controller that has been partly made from reclaimed CDs, water jugs and other controller parts. Currently available to preorder worldwide the Remix Special Edition controller is priced at $85 shipping will start in a few weeks time on April 18, 2023. The Xbox controller can be customized using the Xbox Accessories app available to download for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 allowing gamers to customize button mapping and more.

Remix Special Edition

“Mixing post-consumer recycled resins with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing – giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel. Regrind is the process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers – while maintaining durability and performance. Post-consumer recycled resins are incorporated from reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs.”

Wireless Xbox controller

“By incorporating these regrind materials, post-consumer recycled resins, and including the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack – Xbox is exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste. Our goal is to bring fans along with us on our journey towards greater sustainability across the Xbox product portfolio. Visit the new Xbox Sustainability Hub to learn more about our commitments and explore a collection of controllers that use less new plastics.”

“We drew inspiration from natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller. The various earth-tone colors create a patchwork effect, featuring bright pops of color that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case color are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like.”

Source : Microsoft





