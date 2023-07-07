Raspberry Pi Pico WuKong 2040 breakout board $10

If you’re an enthusiast in the world of Raspberry Pi Pico, you’ll be thrilled to learn about the WuKong 2040 breakout board. As a multifunctional platform designed to expand the capabilities of Raspberry Pi Pico, it offers diverse features that could potentially revolutionize your projects. Below we take a comprehensive look at the unique attributes and benefits of the WuKong 2040 breakout board.

One standout characteristic of the WuKong 2040 breakout board is its impressive set of built-in features. The board comes with a buzzer, A and B buttons, rainbow lights, a motor interface, and a reset button, among other elements. This rich collection of components boosts its capacity for IO programming and peripheral expansion, making it ideal for those who seek to push the boundaries of their creations.

The onboard features include:

Buzzer

A/B buttons

Rainbow light

Reset button

Motor interface

Uninterrupted power

You’ll be pleased to know that the WuKong 2040 also boasts excellent battery life. It supports large-capacity 18650 batteries and includes an onboard intelligent power management chip, complemented by handy power indicators. With these features in play, the average use time can extend beyond 120 minutes, allowing learners to focus on their projects without constantly worrying about power constraints.

Another intriguing aspect of the WuKong 2040 is its unique structural design. The standard 7 × 11 square building block frame base allows for the creation of various shapes and configurations, adding a dash of creativity and flexibility to your projects.

Interface expansion

If you are a beginner stepping into the maker world, you’ll appreciate the wealth of learning cases that EF Technology provides to help you quickly get started. These resources can be instrumental in applying the WuKong 2040 to real-world applications.

The WuKong 2040 also simplifies the process of connecting peripherals. It allows for the expansion of up to 14 general-purpose IO pins and separately leads out the I2C interface, which greatly facilitates interfacing with other devices.

Multiple programming methods

Compatibility can be a significant concern for those involved in coding. However, the WuKong 2040 is designed to support multiple programming languages. Whether you prefer MicroBlock, Python, C, or C++, this breakout board has got you covered. This feature ensures that the WuKong 2040 fits seamlessly into any programming environment, broadening its user base.

In summary, the WuKong 2040 is an all-inclusive breakout board that integrates numerous components, offers exceptional battery life, supports interface expansion, and accommodates multiple programming languages. Its user-friendly design makes it an ideal choice for both beginners and seasoned Raspberry Pi Pico users, catering to a wide spectrum of programming and creative needs. As you delve into the innovative world of Raspberry Pi Pico, this multifunctional breakout board might just be the essential tool you need.

Jump over to the official Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine for a complete review of the breakout board which is gained and impressive 9/10 from the Raspberry Pi team.

Source : RPiF : WuKong 2040



