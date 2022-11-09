Wuben X2 2,500 lumen mini flashlight from $68

The Wuben X2 is pocket sized, lightweight, yet powerful flashlight which has been launched by Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 22 days remaining. Featuring multiple lighting modes and an innovative charging lanyard. The flashlight is IP 68 waterproof and is capable of producing 2500 lm of light. Finished with a “micro-arc oxidation ceramic coating” the flashlight can be charged via its USB-C fast charging port.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $68 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“X2 is the brightest pocket flashlight for its size that puts out a whopping 2,500 Lumens. It makes you feel like you have a mini sun in your hand, and you’ll never be caught in the dark even at the most silent night. In spite of the small size, the brightness of X2 is comparable to a tactical flashlight or a handheld spotlight. It improves the visibility of your surroundings to a new level, no matter whether you’re hunting, hiking, camping or exploring.”

Wuben X2 flashlight

With the assumption that the Wuben X2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Wuben X2 flashlight project review the promotional video below.

“Carrying lanyards, charging cables and your other EDC tools easily clutters up your pocket, not to mention the wired things tend to get tangled with each other. Now, with the multi-functional charging lanyard, you can carry & charge your X2 wherever you go, hands-free and low-battery-anxiety-free.”

“The USB Type C charging cable not only can charge X2 but also your other devices with a Type C charging port, allowing you as well as your electronic devices already ready for your adventure.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the flashlight, jump over to the official Wuben X2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

