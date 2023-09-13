How to write complete books and novels with AI in minutes using GPT-Author

If you have ever wanted to write a book or novel on a certain subject but have not had the time more skills to carry out the project to your best ability. You might be interested in a new AI tool called GPT-Author. Specifically designed to help you harness the power of advanced artificial intelligence to generate complete novels in a matter of minutes. Providing you with a starting point or endpoint depending on your needs, requirements and time available.

GPT-Author, is an amazing experimental tool that allows users to create an entire novel and automatically package it as an e-book, all with a few simple steps. To start using GPT-Author to write complete books, users need to input their OpenAI, Stability, and optionally, Anthropic keys into the first cell of the program.

These keys are essential for accessing the AI capabilities that drive the novel generation process. Once the keys are in place, users can fill in the prompt, specify the number of chapters, and select the writing style in the last cell. Upon running all the steps in the process an EPUB file, compatible with e-book readers, is generated and saved to your computer.

How to write complete books using AI

The project employs a combination of GPT-4, Stable Diffusion, and Anthropic API calls to generate an original fantasy novel based on user prompts. This means that users have the freedom to dictate the direction of their novel, making the AI a co-author rather than the sole creator. The cost of generating a 15-chapter novel can be as low as $4, and the entire process takes just a few minutes.

One of the most intriguing aspects of GPT-Author is its ability to generate a list of potential plots based on the given prompt. The AI then selects the most engaging plot, refines it, and extracts a suitable title. Following this, it generates a detailed storyline with the specified number of chapters. Each chapter is individually written by the AI, adhering to the plot and considering the content of previous chapters to ensure continuity and coherence.

GPT-Author

In addition to generating the text of the novel, GPT-Author also takes care of the visual aspect. The AI generates a prompt to design the cover art, creates the cover, and compiles the novel into an EPUB file. This comprehensive approach ensures that the final product is a complete, ready-to-publish e-book.

GPT-Author is designed to be user-friendly and flexible. It can be run in Google Colab or a local Jupyter notebook, and users can customize the prompt and the number of chapters for their novel. This flexibility allows for a high degree of personalization, enabling users to create a novel that aligns with their vision.

The project is open to contributions, issues, and feature requests. Initial ideas for improvement include modifying it to work solely with other GPT versions, enhancing the system for generating the first chapter, improving the prompts, and allowing users to generate novels in other genres. The project is MIT licensed, which means it is open-source and can be freely used and modified.

GPT-Author is a pioneering project that leverages the power of AI to aid in the writing of books and novels at speed. Offering a cost-effective, efficient, and customizable solution for generating complete novels, making it a valuable tool for both seasoned authors and aspiring writers in many different ways. While it is still in its early stages, the potential of GPT-Author is immense, and it is set to revolutionize the landscape of literary creation even further.



