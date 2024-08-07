Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations from Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole Developer Kits and Workstations, aimed at developers seeking scalable solutions for multi-chip AI software development. These new offerings include the Wormhole™ n150 and n300 PCIe boards, as well as the TT-LoudBox and TT-QuietBox workstations. Built with Tensix Cores, these products promise superior performance and flexibility, making them ideal for a wide range of AI applications.

“The Wormhole™ n150 and n300 PCIe boards are flexible, scalable processors built with Tensix Cores. Each includes a compute unit, network-on-chip, local cache and “baby RISC-V” cores, coalescing in powerful data movement through the chip. Wormhole™ offers superior performance for cost compared to traditional GPUs, and broad data precision format support.”

Features and Benefits of Wormhole Developer Kits

The Wormhole™ n150 and n300 PCIe boards are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind. Each board includes a compute unit, network-on-chip, local cache, and “baby RISC-V” cores, which together assist powerful data movement through the chip. These features make the Wormhole boards highly efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional GPUs.

Performance and Scalability: The Wormhole boards offer superior performance for cost, making them an attractive option for developers. The broad data precision format support ensures that these boards can handle a wide range of AI models and applications.

Open-Source Software Support: Tenstorrent’s open-source TT-Buda and TT-Metallium software stacks provide robust support for multiple large language models (LLMs) and other popular AI models. This makes it easier for developers to scale up their projects and work on multi-chip AI software.

Developer Workstations: TT-LoudBox and TT-QuietBox

Tenstorrent’s new workstations, the TT-LoudBox and TT-QuietBox, are designed to meet the needs of developers and developer teams focusing on AI software.

TT-LoudBox: This developer workstation is powered by four Wormhole n300s, totaling eight processors. It is ideal for high throughput AI development and offers a powerful solution for teams working on complex AI projects.

TT-QuietBox: The TT-QuietBox is a high-end, water-cooled AI developer workstation that delivers the power of eight Wormhole processors in a virtually noise-free form factor. This makes it an excellent choice for developers who require a quiet working environment without compromising on performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Wormhole n150 and n300 PCIe boards, along with the TT-LoudBox workstation, are now available for immediate order on Tenstorrent’s website. The TT-QuietBox is available for pre-order, with shipping expected to commence soon.

Wormhole n150: Available now.

Available now. Wormhole n300: Available now.

Available now. TT-LoudBox: Available now.

Available now. TT-QuietBox: Available for pre-order.

Tenstorrent’s latest offerings, the Wormhole Developer Kits and Workstations, provide developers with powerful, scalable solutions for multi-chip AI software development. With superior performance, broad data precision format support, and robust open-source software stacks, these products are set to make a significant impact in the AI development community.

For those interested in exploring other areas, Tenstorrent’s open-source software stacks, TT-Buda and TT-Metallium, offer extensive support for various AI models. Additionally, the company’s ongoing development of its second-generation Blackhole chip promises even more exciting advancements in the near future. Explore more about Tenstorrent’s innovative solutions and how they can benefit your AI development projects by visiting their website.



