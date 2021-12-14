Wooden mechanical transmission splicing world globe hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a unique present you may be interested in the wooden mechanical transmission splicing world globe created by the team over at Wooblock and now available to back on Kickstarter. Thanks to over 480 backers the project has blasted past its required pledge goal raising nearly $50,000 with still 23 days remaining. Supplied in kit format the unique world globe features a magnetic structure and has been inspired by Magellan’s circumnavigation.

“The Portuguese explorer Magellan who is the first person to have circumnavigated the globe. He set sail from Spain to around South America, discovering the Strait of Magellan, and across the Pacific finally to the rich Spice Islands of Indonesia. Magnets are attached the little ship and underneath the base. Employ the magnetic force effect, the little ship moves around automatically in a circle as if Magellan’s circumnavigation. Conquers the ocean and places on earth we haven’t yet explored or discovered.”

Wooden mechanical transmission splicing globe

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“14 kinds of characteristic functions include Thumbtack marker, City sculpture display, Oceans and Continents 3D display, Exquisite continental carving, restoration of continental topographic structure (minimum size of continental parts is 4*4mm), A Circular motion little ship, Storage box, Latitude and longitude scale, Electric motor drive, Magellan’s circumnavigation, Places of scenic & historical interest, Glue-free, Mortise & tenon joint assembly, Blue ocean color printing combined all into one. The WOOBLOCK splicing toy is not just only for enjoying splicing.”

With the assumption that the crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

