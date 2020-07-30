Woodas eco-friendly puzzle designed to “train your brain”

If you are searching for a more environmentally friendly toy for your child or desktop, to keep you entertained and to also develop your puzzle solving skills, you may be interested Woodas. Created from a selection of different woods, each puzzle is unique and has been designed by a team based in Kyoto-shi, Japan.watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“We appreciate the beauty of different type of woods. Different type of woods got their own unique features, such as their own grain, odor, color or even hardness. Every species is unique and has its own characteristics. Apart from appreciate the amazing features of different woods, we have gone one step further. We understand that there is a very serious problem on deforestation and we don’t want to chop down even an extra tree to create things for our own enjoyment. We need to protect the planet. Therefore, we have chosen to used recycled and unwanted wood to build Woodas in order to make it environmental-friendly.”

“We emphasize a lot on eco-friendly production as we understand that protecting the environment should be on the top of the agenda for all the human. Therefore, we collect unwanted wood furniture in the market and also cooperate with different factories to collect their unwanted scrap wood. Then we process them and transform them into this amazing little toy!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals