Big changes coming to WooCommerce editor, product management and more

WooCommerce the powerful e-commerce platform that serves as a plugin for WordPress websites, will soon be receiving some major changes to the way users can modify and managing e-commerce products. The development team responsible for creating and maintaining WooCommerce has recently rolled out a series of new beta features aimed at improving the process of adding, editing, and managing products.

WooCommerce has been specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with WordPress, it transforms a standard website into a fully functional online store. With WooCommerce, you can sell both physical and digital goods, manage inventory, accept payments, and even handle shipping, all without needing advanced technical skills. Its flexibility and customizability make it a popular choice among small business owners and large enterprises alike. The platform is open-source, meaning it’s free to use and can be modified to suit unique business needs. With an extensive library of additional plugins and themes, WooCommerce offers a scalable solution for online commerce.

This quick overview guide with the help of WPTuts will take you through a few of the new beta features for product management including the new product editor, tabbed work approach, and the introduction of Gutenberg blocks, are designed to simplify product management and improve the overall user experience.

WooCommerce beta features explored

New product editor:

The new product editor is not enabled by default. To activate it, navigate to the settings section in the WooCommerce dashboard. This new feature offers a tabbed work approach, which allows users to manage their products in a more organized, step-by-step manner.

Tab workflow makes product management easier

The tabbed work approach simplifies product management by breaking down the process into distinct sections. Each tab focuses on a specific aspect of product management, such as descriptions, images, organization, pricing, inventory, shipping, and variations. This approach allows users to focus on one aspect at a time, reducing distractions and improving efficiency.

Gutenberg Blocks introduced to editor

The new editor includes a distraction-free editor for product descriptions. It also introduces Gutenberg blocks, which provide additional design capabilities. Users can now create more visually appealing and informative product descriptions using these blocks.

Improved image management

The new editor simplifies the process of adding and managing product images. Users can easily set a cover or featured image for each product. This feature enhances the visual appeal of product listings and can help attract potential customers.

Organization of product categories, tags, and attributes:

The organization tab in the new editor allows users to apply categories, tags, and custom attributes to their products. This feature helps in better product classification and improves the searchability of products on the platform.

Pricing and Tax settings updated:

The pricing tab allows users to set list and sale prices, schedule sales, and manage tax settings. This feature provides users with greater control over their pricing strategies and helps ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Easier inventory management:

The inventory section in the new editor allows users to add SKU codes, track stock, and manage stock status. This feature helps in efficient inventory management and can prevent stock-outs and overstock situations.

Manage dimensions and shipping classes:

The shipping section allows users to set shipping classes and dimensions for their products. This feature helps in accurate shipping cost calculation and can improve customer satisfaction by providing more accurate delivery estimates.

Easily add product variations:

The variations tab in the new editor simplifies the process of adding variations to products. Users can also set prices for each variation. This feature makes it easier to manage products with multiple variations, such as size, color, or material.

Gutenberg Blocks for more unique product descriptions

In addition to the basic text editor, users can now use Gutenberg blocks to create more creative and engaging product descriptions. These blocks offer a range of design options, allowing users to add different types of content, such as images, videos, and tables, to their product descriptions.

For more information and to try out the WooCommerce beta plugin for yourself jump over to the official website. After activation, you’ll be able to choose an update channel:

Beta – Update to beta releases, RC, or stable, depending on what is newest.

Release Candidate – Update to RC releases or stable, depending on what is newest.

Stable – No beta updates. Default WordPress behavior.



