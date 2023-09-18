The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Netflix original starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a film based on Roald Dahl’s beloved tale. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade. The film premiered on Netflix on September 27, 2023, and has since been captivating audiences worldwide.

The story revolves around Henry Sugar, a wealthy gambler portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. Henry stumbles upon a doctor’s report about a patient, intriguingly referred to as “The Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes.” This patient, a former circus performer, had the extraordinary ability to see even with his eyes sealed shut. He had learned this skill from Yogi Hardawar in India, and his unique talent extended to seeing through thin objects and around solid ones.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

(Spoliers ahead!!!) The doctors had hoped to harness this man’s abilities to aid the blind, but unfortunately, he passed away before they could. Henry, however, manages to steal the man’s book, which details the meditation method used to gain this ability. He then spends three years mastering this skill, transforming his life in the process.

Henry’s newfound ability allows him to predict the future and see through playing cards at a casino, leading him to win a large sum of money. However, the ease of winning soon leaves Henry disillusioned. In a dramatic turn of events, he throws his money off his balcony, causing a near-riot.

A police officer, witnessing this spectacle, suggests that Henry find a more legal form of charity. This advice leads Henry to establish well-equipped orphanages worldwide, marking a significant shift in his character. However, his past as a gambler catches up with him in Las Vegas, where he unknowingly wins a large sum from three casinos owned by a Mafioso. Narrowly escaping the owner’s thugs, Henry enlists a famous makeup artist in Hollywood to create disguises and false identities, allowing him to travel the world under various names.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is a compelling tale of transformation, redemption, and the power of extraordinary abilities. It is a testament to Dahl’s storytelling prowess and Anderson’s directorial skills. The film, available only on Netflix, is a must-watch for fans of Dahl’s work and those who appreciate well-crafted cinematic adaptations.

