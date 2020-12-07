Wonder Woman 1984 premiers in theaters and exclusively on Htyu[BO Max December 25

The highly anticipated release of the new Wonder Woman movie, Wonder Woman 1984 is now scheduled to take place in theatres and exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service later this month on December 25th 2020. To whet your appetite ahead of the movies premiere Warner Bros. has released a new one minute teaser trailer to confirm its release date and prove identical a glimpse of what to expect.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. “In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.”

Source : Warner Bros.

