Wo Long Fallen Dynasty tech review

After launching earlier this month the team out Digital Foundry have wasted no time putting the new Wo Long Fallen Dynasty game through its paces and publishing a technical review for your viewing pleasure. Check out the video below during which the team compared the PS5 vs Xbox as well as last generation consoles providing a good overview of what you can expect from performance from the new game.

“A comprehensive tech review of all every console to receive a Wo Long release. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions get the premium treatment here: running at up to 1440p at 60 frames per second with boosted visuals. The same however cannot be said of the Series S, which targets 60fps but with glaring cutbacks to its visuals – often putting its textures and effects in line with a last-gen experience.”

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

“Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’”

Source : Digital Foundry





