Withings Body Comp scale and Health+ launched

Withings has launched its latest scale, the Withings Body Comp scale, the company is also launching Health+, which is an enhanced service that provides detailed health analysis and tools.

The new Health+ features are designed to help you improve your health, the new Withings Body Comp comes with 12 months of access to Health+.

“Knowledge is power, and to affect meaningful change, people need an in-depth understanding of health data, why it matters and how it changes. We have worked with a team of behavior change, fitness, medical and nutritional experts for over 12 months to help interpret market-leading data from Withings devices. Today we are thrilled to unveil Health+ along with Body Comp, the first device to benefit from its advanced health metric assessments and habit building modules on 4 key pillars —sleep, nutrition, activity and stress management,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. “Providing services is an important strategic step for Withings and with Body Comp and Health+, we have developed a bundled product that can provide ongoing body health improvement.” Developed by leading cardiologists, Vascular Age is based on Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV), a measurement of arterial stiffness that is a key indicator of cardiac health. It provides an easy-to- understand assessment of arterial health to indicate whether someone is optimum, normal, or not optimum for their chronological age.

You can find out more details about the new Withing Body Comp scale over at Withings at the link below, the device will retail for $209.95.

Source Withings

