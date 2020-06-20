AirView wireless touchscreen portable monitor

The new portable display has launched via Indiegogo and offers a touchscreen monitor with Full HD resolution and 4K support will be added in the near future. The compact monitor supports a wide variety of different platforms including the Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch, Android, iPhone, Mac, Windows, Samsung, TNT and more.

AirView has a built-in long lasting battery and supports any DP alt mode devices over USB-C with as well as sporting a touchscreen display. Which means not only Nintendo Switch, but also other Android games, iPhone games are all playable.

“Just wired portable monitor? No way. AirView is an entire suite of office and entertainment features packed into the advanced portable touchscreen monitor ever. It’s your wireless screen, it’s your dock, it’s your charger, it’s your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need. Get rid of all the cable or clutter in your briefcase or backpack. Now it’s deliverable worldwide, no wait, instant obtainable via crowdfunding. How many wires and gadgets are linked to your computer right now? AirView liberates you from clutter and streamlines your productivity by combining all the features you need into one wireless, touchable, ultra-bright monitor.”

Specifications of the AirView wireless portable display include.

– Advantages of AirView wireless IPS full-laminated touchscreen:

– Touchable wirelessly and wired all supported

– Support any mobile devices and smartphones video display

– Support wireless smartphone desktop as well as cabled

– Both USB-C and HDMI video-in support

– Support both Android & iPhone mirror screen or desktop mode

– Faster response times, minimal input lag

– Ultra-wide 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles

– sRGB 100% color space, optimal color/contrast than other panels

– Outstanding color accuracy and screen consistency

– Fully laminated, higher optical transparency (>94%), brilliant color clarity and brightness, perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

– Built-in battery 10500mAh, lightweight and thinness for mobility

Source : Indiegogo

