beCam AI wireless security camera indoors or outdoors

A new home security camera has been created which is equipped with artificial intelligence and can be used either indoors or outdoors depending on your needs. The beCam smart camera features a number of smart features including motion detection, facial recognition, text detection, object and event detection, animal identification and more.

The wireless security camera is portable, flexible and lightweight and can be positioned almost anywhere thanks to its water resistant IP65 weatherproof certification. ” beCam and beCam pro are the first cameras to act as a computer when connected to a phone, monitor, or tablet” explain its creators.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $269 or £197 (depending on current exchange rates). If the beCam campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the beCam wireless security camera project watch the promotional video below.

“beCam is equipped with features that differentiate it from any other smart camera in the market, capable of extracting application-specific information from the captured images, generating event descriptions, or making decisions in an intelligent and automated system. Additional AI algorithms extending the camera’s capabilities can be applied very easily. Being genuinely unique, beCam can be connected to phones, tablets, monitors and be used as a portable computer. ”

“The two versions of the camera (beCam and beCam pro) are designed to cover many use cases both for professionals and hobbyists. Currently, we have an almost fully functional beCam version and are requesting your support to finalize our product and fully implement the beCam Pro version’s compelling features outlined in the following sections.”

Source : Kickstarter

