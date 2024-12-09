Let’s face it—our lives are more connected than ever, and with that comes the constant struggle of keeping all our devices charged. Between smartphones, headphones, and smartwatches, it’s easy to feel buried under a tangle of cables or weighed down by bulky chargers. If you’ve ever found yourself frantically searching for an outlet at the airport or untangling wires at your desk, you’re not alone. There’s a smarter, sleeker way to keep all your devices powered up without the hassle, and it’s designed to fit seamlessly into your busy lifestyle as a wireless power bank.

The ElexTech 3-in-1 Modular Magnetic Wireless Charge Power Bank provides an efficient and versatile solution for managing the charging needs of multiple devices. Designed to cater to the demands of modern, connected lifestyles, it combines wireless charging, modular functionality, and portability into a single, streamlined device. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, this power bank offers a clutter-free way to charge your smartphone, smartwatch, and headphones without relying on multiple cables or bulky chargers. Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates).

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ElexTech 3-in-1 Modular Magnetic Wireless Charge Power Bank combines wireless charging, modular functionality, and portability, allowing users to charge smartphones, smartwatches, and headphones without cable clutter.

Its MagSafe compatibility and fast wireless charging capabilities (15W for smartphones, 5W for headphones, 3W for smartwatches) ensure efficient and secure charging, especially for iPhone users.

Weighing only 168 grams with a slim 0.60-inch profile, the 5000mAh power bank is highly portable and includes a Type-C connector with 20W output for wired charging of non-wireless devices.

Ergonomic features like an adjustable back panel that doubles as a phone stand and integrated storage compartments for smartwatch and headphone chargers enhance usability and organization.

Certified for safety (CE, FC, RoHS) and airline-approved, the power bank’s foldable, detachable design offers flexibility for multi-device charging setups, making it ideal for travel and everyday use.

Central to its appeal is the modular 3-in-1 design, which allows it to function as both a centralized charging hub and a standalone power bank. This flexibility ensures it adapts to a variety of scenarios, whether you need to charge multiple devices simultaneously or just one while on the move. The device supports fast wireless charging, delivering 15W for smartphones, 5W for headphones, and 3W for smartwatches. Its MagSafe compatibility enhances convenience, allowing magnetic attachment for secure and efficient charging. This feature is particularly advantageous for iPhone users, as it eliminates the need for precise alignment, making sure consistent power transfer with minimal effort.

Portability is a key strength of the ElexTech power bank, making it an excellent choice for users who are frequently on the move. Weighing just 168 grams and measuring a slim 0.60 inches when separated, it easily fits into a pocket or bag without adding unnecessary bulk. Despite its compact size, the 5000mAh battery capacity provides sufficient power to charge devices multiple times before requiring a recharge. For added versatility, the device includes a Type-C connector with 20W output, making sure compatibility with non-wireless devices such as older smartphones or Bluetooth speakers. This combination of wireless and wired charging options ensures you always have a reliable power source at hand.

Assuming that the ElexTech funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2025. To learn more about the ElexTech magnetic modular charger project consider the promotional video below.

The ergonomic design of the power bank further enhances its practicality. An adjustable back panel tilts up to 90 degrees, allowing the device to double as a phone stand for hands-free use during video calls, streaming, or browsing. This feature is particularly useful for multitaskers who need a convenient setup while their devices charge. Additionally, integrated storage compartments add to its functionality. A rotatable slot accommodates a smartwatch charger, while a pull-out compartment houses a headphone charger, keeping all accessories organized and easily accessible.

Safety and compliance are critical considerations for any electronic device, and the ElexTech power bank meets stringent international standards. It is CE, FC, and RoHS certified, making sure adherence to safety and environmental regulations. These certifications provide assurance that the device has undergone rigorous testing for quality and reliability. Furthermore, the power bank is airline-approved, making it a travel-friendly option for frequent flyers who need to keep their devices powered during long trips.

Attention to detail is evident in the power bank’s design, particularly in its user-friendly features. The ice-blue LED indicator subtly displays the charging status without being overly bright or distracting. After 10 seconds, the light automatically turns off, allowing you to focus on your tasks without interruptions. This thoughtful design element reflects the product’s emphasis on user comfort and convenience, making sure it integrates seamlessly into your daily routine.

One of the most versatile aspects of the ElexTech power bank is its foldable and detachable design, which adapts to a variety of use cases. When fully assembled, it serves as a centralized charging station for multiple devices. When detached, its components can be used independently, offering greater flexibility. For example, the main power bank can charge your phone while the detachable modules handle your smartwatch and headphones. This modular approach not only saves space but also allows you to customize your charging setup based on your specific needs.

The ElexTech power bank addresses the growing demand for efficient, cable-free charging solutions in an increasingly connected world. By eliminating the clutter of multiple chargers and cables, it simplifies your routine while maintaining high performance and reliability. Its compact and lightweight design ensures it fits seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you’re working at your desk, relaxing at home, or traveling abroad. The combination of wireless charging, magnetic connectivity, and integrated storage makes it a versatile accessory that adapts to your needs.

The ElexTech 3-in-1 Modular Magnetic Wireless Charge Power Bank offers more than just a way to charge your devices—it provides a comprehensive solution for managing your power needs with ease and efficiency. Features such as MagSafe compatibility, ergonomic adjustability, and integrated storage distinguish it from traditional power banks. With its compact size, safety certifications, and multi-device compatibility, it is designed to enhance your charging experience while keeping pace with your busy lifestyle. Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or simply someone seeking a reliable and convenient charging solution, this power bank delivers a thoughtful and practical approach to staying powered up.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the magnetic modular charger, jump over to the official ElexTech crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



