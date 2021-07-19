Deco wireless mesh network and speaker system

Deco not only provides you with a wireless mesh network also a smart speaker system which can easily integrate into your home without the need for extensive wiring. The AX1800 offers Wi-Fi 6 speeds and is integrated with Amazon Alexa and supports streaming via Spotify and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $255 or £189 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Deco campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Deco wireless mesh network project play the promotional video below.

“The Deco whole-home wireless mesh network is designed to deliver a huge boost in coverage, speed, and total capacity. Get the latest mesh Wi-Fi 6 to enjoy a future-proof network that loads faster and connects all of your devices and gaming consoles. With Alexa built in, Deco Voice transforms your smart home. Manage your smart home devices, get today’s weather, make changes to your schedule, and queue your favorite playlists. All you have to do is ask Alexa.”

“The powerful microphone array and acoustic algorithm enable accurate far-field voice recognition, which lets Alexa hear you even if there’s a lot of background noise such as when you’re throwing a party. Walk through your home and command your devices from everywhere with nearby Deco Voice units always able to respond. A powerful acoustic solution delivers premium sound throughout your home. Stream audio through Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tuneln, and other platforms and cast your favorite songs or podcasts anywhere in your home.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless mesh network

Source : Kickstarter

