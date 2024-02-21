CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% keyboard $160

CORSAIR has this week launched its new K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, a sleek and compact option that promises to deliver both style and substance. Designed to occupy less space without sacrificing functionality, this 75% gaming keyboard is a perfect fit for gamers who want to maximize their desk real estate.

At the heart of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS are the CORSAIR MLX Red linear switches. These switches are pre-lubricated to ensure each keystroke is smooth and responsive, a critical feature for gamers who demand precision and speed. The hot-swappable nature of these switches is a significant advantage, allowing users to customize the feel of their keyboard to match their gaming style. This means that you can change the switches without the need for soldering, making it a breeze to tailor the keyboard to your preferences.

Noise can be a significant distraction during intense gaming sessions, and CORSAIR has addressed this issue by incorporating sound dampening technology into the K65 PLUS WIRELESS. This technology helps to reduce the noise generated by keystrokes, allowing gamers to focus on their gameplay, even during late-night sessions or in shared living spaces.

CORSAIR 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Durability is another cornerstone of this keyboard’s design. The keycaps are made from PBT dye-sublimated material, which is resistant to fading and wear. This ensures that the keyboard not only lasts longer but also maintains its aesthetic appeal over time. The textured finish of the keycaps provides an additional benefit by enhancing grip and contributing to a more satisfying typing experience. The keyboard’s appearance is further enhanced by its midnight gray and silver color scheme, which gives it a modern and professional look.

Wireless connectivity is a critical feature for modern gaming keyboards, and the K65 PLUS WIRELESS excels in this area. It offers both2.4 GHz and Bluetooth options, providing flexibility for gamers to connect as they see fit. The keyboard also features AES encryption to secure the wireless connection, protecting against any unauthorized access. With a battery life of up to 266 hours without RGB lighting, gamers can enjoy extended playtime without the hassle of frequent charging.

K65 PLUS WIRELESS

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS is not just limited to PC gamers; it also supports Mac layouts, making it a versatile choice for users who switch between different operating systems. The customization extends to the keyboard’s lighting as well. With per-key RGB lighting controlled via CORSAIR iCUE software, users can personalize their keyboard’s look to match their gaming setup. The lighting can even be synchronized with other RGB devices and iCUE Murals profiles, creating a unified and immersive gaming environment.

For a limited time, gamers in the U.S. can enhance their experience further with a special promotion. With the purchase of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS, customers can receive a 50% discount on DROP Holy Panda X tactile switches. This offer adds incredible value to an already feature-rich keyboard.

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS is now available for purchase through the CORSAIR webstore and authorized retailers priced at $160. This keyboard is an excellent choice for gamers who are looking to upgrade their gaming setup with a device that offers a perfect blend of compact design, high performance, and extensive customization options. Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated enthusiast, the K65 PLUS WIRELESS is designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.



