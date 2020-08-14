New Trust affordable true wireless headphones and earbuds unveiled

Trust Electronics has unveiled a new range of affordable true wireless headphones and earbuds this week in the form of the Nika Touch and Primo Touch Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and the Tones and Eaze Bluetooth Wireless Headphones.

The Primo Touch earphones are truly wireless with a range of 10 metres and up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Eaze Bluetooth headset combines quality sound from 40 mm drivers with the freedom of movement, with a range of 10 metres and up to 30 hours playtime from a single charge. While the tones offer a 10 metre wireless range and are equipped with 40 mm drivers and offer users a playtime of up to 25 hours on a single charge.

“With the Tones, users can have an enhanced music experience, both wired and wireless. Simply plug the 3.5 mm cable into the audio device or listen wirelessly via Bluetooth and a 10 metre wireless range. With impressive sound (40 mm drivers) and playtime (up to 25 hours), the headphones provide the perfect combination for a high quality listening experience on-the-go.”

“Immerse yourself in your favourite songs, no matter where you are, with Eaze. The Eaze Bluetooth headset combines quality sound from 40 mm drivers with the freedom of movement, with a range of 10 metres and up to 30 hours playtime from a single charge; ideal for long journeys and trips away. The headphones can also be used wired via the included 3.5 mm cable. Comfortably listen for hours with the soft, cushioned faux leather over-ear pads and adjustable headband, and enjoy the foldable design that takes up minimal space in a suitcase or bag. All important functions can be controlled via the buttons on the ear cup, and phone calls be made via the quick-access voice assistant and built in microphone, providing a convenient and hassle-free experience.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Trust, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

