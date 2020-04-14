V-Stream VS300M wireless HDMI set launches for $200

If you are searching for a wireless HDMI system with a range of 150 ft, you may be interested in the new V-Stream VS300M Wireless HDMI Kit unveiled by Diamond Multimedia this week. The new wireless HDMI system is available to purchase priced at $200 and includes one transmitter unit and one receiver unit, with additional receivers available to purchase separately. The system provides wireless HDMI video transmission up to 150ft although distance will vary when transmitting through walls, says Diamond Multimedia.

The V-STREAM VS300M Sender features an HDMI Input, an HDMI Output, an IR port to connect an IR emitter cable and a DC power connector. In addition, the Receiver features: an HDMI-Output, an IR port to connect an IR receiver cable and a DC power connector, offering a “Plug-and-Play and requires no setup and no computer” says Diamond Multimedia.

“The Diamond V-STREAM- VS300M is a powerful Wireless HDMI Sender and Receiver. It’s a great way to enjoy and share home entertainment from any HD source wirelessly. The V-Stream has a transmitting range of 150 feet. As a result, you can enjoy clear, crisp HD 1080P resolution from a laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray/DVD player or gaming console. With the V-Stream, you can transmit video to two rooms and two screens from ONE source … wirelessly. Finally, it supports IR remote control, giving you total control over your video source.”

VS300M wireless HDMI specifications :

– Support HDMI1.3, compatible with HDCP1.2.

– Maximum resolution up to 1080p full HD

– Features strong anti-interference (5GHz operation frequency)

– Supports point to point wireless configuration.

– IR transmitter/receiver 20-60KHz frequency

– 150 feet long range transmission distance

– Plug and play, easy installation

