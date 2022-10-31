Designed specifically for versatility providing both gamers with a wireless mouse that can be use for both work and play. The Kone Air mouse is equipped with technologies “designed to help PC gamers achieve maximum in-game performance” says ROCCAT. Such as the companies 19K DPI Owl-Eye Optical Sensor combined with TITAN Switches.

Capable of being powered by two AA alkaline batteries for maximum battery life or a single battery when a lighter mouse weight is required. The wireless gaming mouse features double-injected rubber side grips, 9 buttons into 17 programmable inputs.

Available to pre-order from today priced out $70, £60 or €70 the ROCCAT Kone Air wireless gaming mouse Will officially launch in the middle of next month on November 14, 2022 and includes connectivity in the form of lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless for fast-paced gaming, or Bluetooth for on-the-go productivity.

ROCCAT Kone Air wireless gaming mouse

“ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone mouse design has been perfected through years of refinement, and the Kone Air is a PC gaming mouse that’s also purposefully designed to be productivity-friendly,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Kone Air’s multi-button design is great for both gaming and productivity. Plus, you can make the weight lighter for gaming, or simply enjoy the shape and feel and incredibly long battery life.”

