Sharkoon SKILLER SGK36 RGB wireless gaming keyboard

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGK36 Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard is designed to offer gamers a seamless and immersive experience. With its full 3-block layout, floating keys, and customizable RGB illumination, this keyboard is both stylish and functional. The dual-mode capability allows for both wired and wireless operation, making it a versatile choice for any gaming setup.

Key Takeaways Full 3-block layout with floating keys

Customizable RGB illumination with five lighting profiles

Dual-mode capability: wired and wireless operation

Responsive, linear switches from Huano

Long battery life of up to 55 hours

Height-adjustable feet for optimal use

Detachable USB-C cable for wired operation

Long Battery Life

The SKILLER SGK36W offers a completely cable-free experience using the included USB nano receiver. Operating on a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, the keyboard ensures a stable and responsive performance. The integrated battery can last up to 55 hours on a single charge, and it can be recharged during use with the supplied cable, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The keyboard’s almost rimless design and full 3-block layout make it a visually appealing addition to any gaming setup. The floating keys add a modern touch, while additional keys for macros and a battery status indicator enhance its functionality. The SKILLER SGK36W is designed to get straight to the point, offering a sleek and efficient gaming experience.

Customizable RGB Illumination

One of the standout features of the SKILLER SGK36W is its customizable RGB illumination. Using key shortcuts, gamers can choose from various lighting effects or create their own custom profiles. The keyboard allows for up to five lighting profiles to be saved, all without the need for separate software. This feature adds a personalized touch to the gaming experience, making it as unique as the player.

Fast, Responsive Switches

Equipped with red switches from Huano, the SKILLER SGK36W is particularly suitable for gaming. These linear switches offer fast and responsive performance without feedback, ensuring that every keystroke is registered accurately. This makes the keyboard ideal for fast-paced gaming where precision is key.

Height-Adjustable Feet

To ensure optimal comfort during long gaming sessions, the SKILLER SGK36W comes with two height-adjustable feet. These can be easily adjusted to suit the user’s preference, providing a comfortable and ergonomic typing experience.

Detachable USB-C Cable

For those who prefer a wired connection or in situations where wireless operation is not feasible, the SKILLER SGK36W can be connected via a conventional USB-A connection using the supplied textile-braided USB cable. This adds an extra layer of versatility to the keyboard, making it suitable for various gaming setups.

Pricing and Availability

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGK36 Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard offers excellent value for its range of features. It is available for purchase through various online retailers and Sharkoon’s official website. With its combination of style, functionality, and affordability, the SKILLER SGK36W is a must-have for any serious gamer.

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGK36 Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard is a comprehensive solution for gamers looking for a stylish, functional, and versatile keyboard. Its customizable RGB illumination, long battery life, and responsive switches make it an excellent choice for both casual and competitive gaming. Additionally, features like height-adjustable feet and a detachable USB-C cable add to its overall appeal.



